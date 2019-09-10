Injured Anderson to sit out rest of ATP season

JOHANNESBURG -- Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson will take the rest of the 2019 season off as he continues to recover from a right knee injury, he said Tuesday on social media.

The hard-serving South African hasn't played in a tournament since losing in the third round of Wimbledon in July. He pulled out of the US Open because of his knee problems.

"I have spoken with my team, consulted with doctors, and we have decided that the best course of action is to take the rest of the year off and prepare for 2020," Anderson said on Twitter. "This will give me enough time to undergo more rehab processes and get healthy."

The 33-year-old Anderson was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year.