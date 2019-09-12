Former No. 1 Clijsters planning return to tennis

Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is planning another comeback.

A mother of three, the Belgian who retired after the 2012 US Open wants a new challenge, she told the WTA in an interview on its website Thursday. She plans to compete on the professional tour again in 2020.

Clijsters, 36, who started her professional career in 1997, took a first break from tennis in 2007.

She returned after a 26-month hiatus and won the 2009 US Open, becoming the first mother to win a Grand Slam title since Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon in 1980.