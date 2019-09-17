Moselle Open: Verdasco eases into second round

Fernando Verdasco enjoyed a comfortable start at the Moselle Open with a straight sets victory over Steve Darcis.

The No. 5 seed only needed 69 minutes to secure a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Belgian to reach the second round of the tournament.

The Spaniard will meet Filip Krajinovic in the next round after the Serbian beat former champion Peter Gojowczyk.

Krajinovic claimed a 7-5, 6-4 victory after one hour and 24 minutes of play.

Antoine Hoang also progressed into the second round after overcoming German Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2, 6-3.

Marcel Granollers defeated fellow Spaniard Adrian Menendez-Maceiras in the qualifying round and he will meet Richard Gasquet for a place in the second round.

Germans Julian Lenz, Yannick Maden and Oscar Otte also progressed from qualifying and all will be back in action on Tuesday.