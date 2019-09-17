Federer to decide soon on Tokyo Olympic plans

GENEVA -- Roger Federer said he will soon decide if he will play at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Federer said his schedule is set through Wimbledon, which ends July 12. The Olympic tournament starts July 25 and ends a few days before his 39th birthday.

Speaking ahead of the Laver Cup team competition he co-owns, Federer said he is "very excited about the prospect" of Tokyo.

"I just have to see how is the family, how is my body doing," he said in an interview broadcast by Swiss public television.

Roger Federer has appeared in four Olympics including 2012 when he took the silver in singles. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Federer is a four-time Olympian. He met his wife at the 2000 Sydney Games and twice carried Switzerland's flag at opening ceremonies.

"It's been such a special event for me," he said.

Federer won doubles gold with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in singles at the 2012 London Olympics at Wimbledon. He missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of injury.