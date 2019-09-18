        <
          Moselle Open: Gasquet, Tsonga battle to progress

          Richard Gasquet battled past Marcel Granollers to progress to the second round of the Moselle Open Tuesday.

          The former World no. 7 needed two hours and 35 minutes to defeat Granollers 4-6. 7-6, 6-4.

          Wild card Gregoire Barrere produced the upset of the day claiming a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hubert Hurkacz to ease into the next round.

          Fellow Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga also progressed after overcoming Spaniard Pablo Andujar 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

          Tsonga set up a second round match with fellow compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert who defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6, 6-4.

          Slovenian Aljaz Bedene secured a 6-4, 6-4 victory over wild card Rayane Roumane after one hour and 15 minutes.

          Italian Lorenzo Sonego and Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta both enjoyed straight sets wins to book their places into the second round.

