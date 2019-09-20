Moselle Open: Top seed Goffin falls, Simon out

Top seed and 2014 champion David Goffin crashed out of the Moselle Open in the second round Thursday, losing 6-3, 6-2 to Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Belgian was dispatched in 71 minutes, leaving the victorious Carreno Busta to face Aljaz Bedene in the third round Friday, after Bedene saw off defending champion Gilles Simon 7-6 (9), 6-2. Simon also won the tournament in 2010 and 2013.

Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili achieved a 90-minute win against German qualifier Yannick Maden, 6-2, 7-6 (6), and the Georgian will next play France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who defeated compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 6-4. Tsonga, like Simon, is a three-time Moselle Open winner, having lifted the trophy in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Fourth seed Lucas Pouille, also of France and champion at the competition in 2016, earned a straightforward 6-1, 6-4 victory over Lorenzo Sonego, meaning none of the day's matches went to three sets.

Pouille comes up against Serbian Filip Krajinovic in the third round.