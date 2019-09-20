Moselle Open: Paire, Puoille advance; Basilashvili retires

Third seed Benoit Paire defeated fellow Frenchman Gregoire Barrere in straight sets 7-6(3), 6-4 to march into his fourth ATP Tour semifinal of the year at the Moselle Open in Metz.

Paire fought back from a 1-4 deficit in the opening set to dispatch the opponent in 79 minutes. The 30-year-old will face with Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the semi-final on Saturday.

Bedene reached his first ATP Tour hard-court semifinal since 2016 Chennai by defeating Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 7-5.

Tsonga is also in great form after eliminating the second top seed Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 27-year-old Georgian retired in the third set after suffering a shoulder injury. Tsonga will face Pouille in semi-final for their fifth confrontation (2-2).

After an easy win against Lorenzo Sonego this Thursday, Pouille reversed a complicated situation against Filip Krajinovic to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.