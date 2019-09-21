Tsonga to face Bedene in Moselle Open final

Frenchmen Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will face Slovenian Aljaz Bedene in the final of the Moselle Open in Metz on Sunday.

Tsonga, 34, continued his impressive recent form to beat compatriot Lucas Pouille in straight sets 7-6 (6), 7-6 in the semifinal on Saturday. The match marked the fifth time that the pair have faced each other, with Tsonga having now won three of those contests.

Bedene, 30, will be looking to win his first ATP Tour event, having beaten Frenchmen Benoit Paire 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the day's other semifinal, his first tour semifinal on hard-court since 2016.

Tsonga will look to continue the tradition of French players winning the men's singles event with 10 of the 16 editions of the Moselle Open ending in a home victor.