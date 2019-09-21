        <
          Federer, Nadal win; Europe holds Laver Cup lead

          Nadal offers Federer strategy to beat Kyrgios (0:41)

          Rafael Nadal offers advice to Roger Federer and breaks down where his European teammate has the advantage vs. Nick Kyrgios at the Laver Cup. (0:41)

          6:29 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          GENEVA -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their singles matches Saturday to help Team Europe retain its lead over Team World on Day 2 of the Laver Cup.

          Using some courtside coaching from Nadal, Federer rallied late and raised his game in the decisive super-tiebreaker to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 in the afternoon session.

          Nadal opened the evening session by beating Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (1), and was quickly back on court partnering Stefanos Tsitsipas in the day's doubles rubber. Kyrgios and Jack Sock won that match 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, scoring two key points for the world team which trails Europe 7-5 ahead of the final four matches Sunday.

          John Isner began Saturday's play with a win for Team World, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 10-1 over Alexander Zverev.

          The third edition of the annual Laver Cup is decided Sunday by a doubles match, then three more singles -- each worth three points with 13 needed for overall victory.

