Kyrgios gets suspended 16-week ban, $25k fine

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has received a suspended 16-week ban and $25,000 fine from the ATP following an outburst at the Cincinnati Masters in August.

The penalties, which were administered due to "aggravated behaviour", are deferred pending Kyrgios' compliance with certain conditions over a six-month period.

Kyrgios, 24, was originally fined $113,000 as a result of his behaviour in Cincinnati, but the additional penalties come as the ATP announced in a statement Thursday that its investigation had been concluded.

"The investigation found a pattern of behavior related to Kyrgios' verbal abuse of officials and/or spectators in the past 12 months that constitutes a violation," the statement read, adding that Kyrgios has five working days to appeal the decision.

The conditions that Kyrgios must observe over the six-month period include no further code violations that result in a fine for verbal or physical abuse of officials, spectators or any other persons on court or on site, and no unsportsmanlike conduct directed towards an official, spectator or anyone else present during or after a match.

The world No. 27 must also receive "continued support" from a mental coach while competing at ATP events and consult a professional specialising in behavioural management during the off-season.