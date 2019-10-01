Andy Murray insisted he is starting to play with less pain in his hip which is making him regain his passion for the sport after he progressed into the China Open second round. (1:12)

Andy Murray has earned his biggest win yet since returning from injury after defeating world No. 20 Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) on Tuesday in the first round of the China Open.

Last week, Murray achieved his first tour-level singles victory of the year, and the former world No. 1 added his second on Tuesday with a gritty display against his Italian opponent.

Berrettini is the highest-ranked player the Scot has defeated since returning to singles action.

Murray, who underwent hip resurfacing surgery earlier this year after considering retirement, saved five out of seven break points and won consecutive tiebreaks to see off the US Open semi-finalist in two hours and three minutes.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, aged 32 and ranked 503rd in the world, faces fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the second round in Beijing.