Andy Murray progressed to the quarterfinals of the China Open on Wednesday with a hard-fought victory against fellow Brit Cameron Norrie, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 6-1.

The Scot took the first set after one hour and six minutes, earning four set points in the tiebreak and converting the fourth.

The second set was similarly close, with Norrie gaining a 4-2 lead with a break of serve before former world No. 1 Murray fought back to force another tiebreak.

While Norrie emerged victorious from the breaker, Murray immediately halted his opponent's momentum and raced to a 5-0 lead.

The three-time Grand Slam champion soon served out the set, securing the win after two hours and 52 minutes on court.

In the first round in Beijing, Murray defeated world No. 20 Matteo Berrettini -- the highest-ranked player the 32-year-old has beaten since making his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery earlier this year.

Murray will face either top seed Dominic Thiem or wildcard Zhizhen Zhang in the next round.