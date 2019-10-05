        <
        >

          Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty through to China Open final

          7:21 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BEIJING -- Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty went through to the final of the China Open with a three-set victory over Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

          The French Open champion traded breaks of serve in the final set before scraping past her Dutch opponent 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

          Australian Barty next plays Japan's Naomi Osaka or defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

          On the men's side, Karen Khachanov of Russia faces top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem, and Germany's second-seeded Alexander Zverev takes on Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices