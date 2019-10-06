Top-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to win the China Open on Sunday.

Fifth-ranked Thiem, 26, recorded his fourth title in a season in which he has defeated both Roger Federer and top-ranked Novak Djokovic.

He called the match against the third-seeded Tsitsipas one of the best of his career and said his early departure from the US Open had left him "fresher than ever" for the later part of the season.

"Just trying to keep the momentum going," Thiem said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.