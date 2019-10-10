TOKYO -- Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she intends to represent Japan at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, who plays under a Japanese flag in WTA events and the Fed Cup, told national broadcaster NHK that she has started proceedings to choose Japanese citizenship.

She holds dual nationality with Japan and the United States. She was born to a mother from Japan and a father from Haiti.

Osaka turns 22 on Wednesday, the age at which Japanese law obliges dual-nationality citizens to choose one.