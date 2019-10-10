        <
        >

          No. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova through to Linz Open semis

          Ekaterina Alexandrova finished runner-up at the Linz Open in 2018. Photo by Xinyu Cui/Getty Images
          11:44 AM ET
          • ESPN

          No. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova is through to the semifinals of the Linz Open in Austria after beating Germany's Laura Siegemund on Thursday.

          Alexandrova, 24, edged Siegemund 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4 in a closely fought contest that saw five broken serves during a tense final set.

          The Russian will be looking to go one better than her last Linz Open appearance, having finished runner-up to Camila Giorgi of Italy in last year's tournament.

          Alexandrova will face the winner of No. 4 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia and Kristina Mladenovic of France, who play later on Thursday.

          In the other half of the draw, compatriot No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was upset by Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

          Top seed Kiki Bertens will face Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the round of 16 later on Thursday, with the winner due to face 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices