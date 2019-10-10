No. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova is through to the semifinals of the Linz Open in Austria after beating Germany's Laura Siegemund on Thursday.

Alexandrova, 24, edged Siegemund 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4 in a closely fought contest that saw five broken serves during a tense final set.

The Russian will be looking to go one better than her last Linz Open appearance, having finished runner-up to Camila Giorgi of Italy in last year's tournament.

Alexandrova will face the winner of No. 4 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia and Kristina Mladenovic of France, who play later on Thursday.

In the other half of the draw, compatriot No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was upset by Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Top seed Kiki Bertens will face Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the round of 16 later on Thursday, with the winner due to face 15-year-old American Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.