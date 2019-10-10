        <
          Top seed Kiki Bertens to play Coco Gauff in Linz quarterfinals

          Netherlands' Kiki Bertens returns the ball during the WTA-Upper Austria Ladies tennis match in Linz, Austria. Getty Images
          11:44 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Top seed Kiki Bertens will face American teenager Coco Gauff in the Linz Open quarterfinals on Friday.

          The Dutchwoman beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, on Thursday, while no. 8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova got through to the quarterfinals after beating Germany's Laura Siegemund in Austria.

          Ekaterina Alexandrova, 24, edged Siegemund 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4 in a closely fought contest that saw five broken serves during a tense final set.

          The Russian will be looking to go one better than her last Linz Open appearance, having finished runner-up to Camila Giorgi of Italy in last year's tournament.

          Alexandrova will face the winner of No. 4 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia and Kristina Mladenovic of France, who play later on Thursday.

          In the other half of the draw, compatriot No. 9 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was upset by Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

