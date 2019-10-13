        <
          Coco Gauff defeats Jelena Ostapenko for first WTA tour title

          15-year-old Coco Gauff wins the Linz Open, defeating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 and becoming the youngest player on the WTA tour to win a singles title since 2004. (0:48)

          10:20 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA tour title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Sunday to lift the Linz Open trophy.

          Gauff, 15, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the US Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win the decider comfortably.

          The American had earlier called Linz "my little lucky place" and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble; after racing to a 5-0 lead in the third set, Gauff dropped two games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

          Gauff entered the tournament as a lucky loser, replacing injured sixth seed Maria Sakkari, having initially failed to make the main draw after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in qualifying.

          Her second-round win against Kateryna Kozlova earlier in the week secured her a place in the top 100 of the women's rankings and a first WTA tour quarterfinal, from which the teenager emerged victorious after seeing off top seed and world No. 8 Kiki Bertens in straight sets.

          Gauff's first tour semifinal led to her first final thanks to a win over Andrea Petkovic of Germany, again in straight sets.

