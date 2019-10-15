        <
          Murray wins in Antwerp Open first round

            Andy Murray started his Antwerp Open campaign with a win as he defeated local wildcard Kimmer Coppejans 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the first round in Belgium on Tuesday.

            The Scot made a strong start by breaking Coppejans in the opening game, but slowed down with three double faults as the Belgian rallied to 3-3 before giving up the set 6-4.

            A hard-fought second set ended in a tiebreak as Murray sealed the victory after a failed smash from the Belgian.

            The former world No. 1 was playing his first ATP event in Europe since 2018.

