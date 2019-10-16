        <
          Coco Gauff loses opening match at Luxembourg Open

          1:23 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LUXEMBOURG -- Coco Gauff lost her opening match at the Luxembourg Open in straight sets Wednesday, just three days after winning her first WTA title in Austria.

          Eighth-seeded Anna Blinkova of Russia beat the American 15-year-old 6-4, 6-0 in their first-round match. Gauff won just eight points in the second set, and Blinkova clinched the victory with a forehand winner to set up a second-round meeting with Tatjana Maria.

          Gauff became the youngest player to win a WTA tournament since 2004 when she beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the final in Linz on Sunday.

          "I know she's a great player and I knew she was coming off a WTA tournament win, so I was well prepared," Blinkova said.

          Fifth-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova was also eliminated, losing to Laura Siegemund of Germany 6-2, 6-3.

          Third-seeded Elena Rybakina advanced easily by beating Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-1, and Margarita Gasparyan defeated Monica Niculescu 6-2, 7-5.

