British No. 1 Johanna Konta has pulled out of next week's WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai, effectively ending her season.

Konta has been struggling with pain in her knee and has opted to focus on rehabilitation to ensure she is fit for the first major of 2020, the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 28-year-old last played in September at the US Open, where she suffered a quarterfinal defeat to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The world No. 11 has enjoyed a relatively successful 2019, reaching the French Open semifinals and the last eight at Wimbledon before her Flushing Meadows run.