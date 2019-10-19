Andy Murray came from a set down to beat Ugo Humbert at the European Open to secure his spot in his first ATP singles final since his return from hip surgery.

The former world No. 1, who last reached an ATP singles final at the Dubai Championships in 2017, will face three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the final in Antwerp after beating Frenchman Humbert 3-6, 7-5, 6-2. Wawrinka eased past 18-year-old Jannik Sinner in straight sets to book his passage into the final. Editor's Picks Tennis more gratifying for a pain-free Andy Murray

Having played four tournaments in four weeks, winning eight of his 11 matches in that time, Murray appeared to struggle in the first set against Humbert, serving three double faults in the first six games -- allowing Humbert to break before going on to close out the opening set.

But it would be Murray who would go on to outlast his opponent. Looking to force a tie-break in the second set, Humbert served a double fault to hand the Brit the set, before Murray raced into a 3-0 lead in the deciding set, going on to close out the match.

Murray underwent career-saving hip surgery in January following the Australian Open, returning to play doubles -- winning the title at Queens before partnering up with Serena Williams at Wimbledon. He then returned to singles action in August at the Winston-Salem Open.

