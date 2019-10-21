Andy Murray wins first ATP singles title since returning from hip surgery, beating Stan Wawrinka in Antwerp. (1:29)

Andy Murray has been selected in Great Britain's Davis Cup squad for next month's inaugural finals.

Murray, 32, has not represented Britain since 2016 and he was part of the squad to win the tournament the previous year.

The Brit claimed his first singles title since returning from hip surgery with a victory over Stan Wawrinka at the European Open on Sunday.

Murray will feature alongside captain Leon Smith, brother Jamie Murray, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski in Madrid.

"I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals," said Smith in a statement.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's Top 50 and it's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again including his incredible win in Antwerp yesterday.

"We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase and as always, we are excited to play for our many home fans and all those traveling out to Madrid."

Kyle Edmund has been left out of the immediate squad after a dip in form has seen him lose seven consecutive matches on tour.

The former British No. 1 could still be included with a fifth player set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Britain will face the Netherlands in their tournament Group E opener on Nov. 20, before playing against Kazakhstan the following day.