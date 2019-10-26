Roger Federer will compete in the final of the Swiss Indoors for the 15th time on Sunday, having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in Saturday's semifinal.

Federer, whose nine trophies in Basel already make him the most successful player in the history of the tournament, will aim to win a tenth crown in his hometown when he comes up against Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Top seed Federer broke 21-year-old Tsitsipas at 2-2 in the first set and held serve throughout the remainder of the frame to take it 6-4.

The 38-year-old broke Tsitsipas' serve again in the opening game of the second set, and despite the No. 3 seed gaining a break point at 4-5, Federer ultimately wrapped up the match 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old De Minaur progressed to Sunday's final after achieving a grueling 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) win over American Reilly Opelka in over two and a half hours.