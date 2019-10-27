Dominic Thiem overcame Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Vienna Open final on Sunday to secure his fifth title of the year.

Top seed Thiem, who was also victorious in Beijing, Kitzbuhel, Barcelona and Indian Wells this season, surrendered the first set after his Argentine opponent broke serve three times.

Schwartzman was also broken in the opening frame, however, and was forced to save break points throughout the second before finally succumbing to Thiem's pressure at 4-4. The Austrian then served out the set 6-4.

An early break in the final set proved enough for Thiem, who saw out the decider 6-3 to take the title in his home country in just shy of two and a half hours.

The win marked Thiem's second trophy this month after the Austrian's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Beijing final on Oct. 6.