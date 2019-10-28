Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Paris Masters just one day after lifting the Swiss Indoors trophy in his hometown of Basel for a record 10th time.

In an statement released on Monday, Paris Masters organisers said the 38-year-old would not compete in this week's competition, adding he would be replaced by a lucky loser.

"I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Rolex Paris Masters," Federer said.

"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.

"I am sorry for my French fans, who I will see next year at Roland Garros."

The Paris Masters is the last tour event -- with the exception of the Next Gen ATP Finals -- to be played before the season-ending ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena in November.

Federer has already qualified for the season finale, but the likelihood of his participation is unclear following his withdrawal in Paris.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion won the Paris Masters in 2011 and has not made it to the final since.

Federer earned his record 10th Basel title on Sunday with a comprehensive, straight-sets win over Australia's Alex de Minaur.