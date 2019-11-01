        <
          Novak Djokovic crushes Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Paris semis

          1:32 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- Top-ranked Novak Djokovic made quick work of seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1, 6-2 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters.

          Djokovic, who lost to the Greek player in the Shanghai quarterfinals three weeks ago, did not concede a break point to Tsitsipas.

          It could have been an even quicker victory, considering Tsitsipas saved three set points at 0-5, 0-40 in the first set and held serve.

          Djokovic, a four-time champion in this event, broke Tsitsipas in the third game of the second set, then held and broke to love for 4-1. Tsitsipas, who dropped his serve four times, appeared to hurt his left ankle when retrieving a shot near the baseline in the second set.

          Djokovic, last year's runner-up, is bidding for the year-end No. 1 ranking. He next plays US Open semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, who reached his second semifinal this season by beating Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5.

          Later Friday, Rafael Nadal will face 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Denis Shapovalov will play Gael Monfils, who will secure a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in London if he wins.

          Nadal is guaranteed to finish the year as No. 1 if he wins the Paris Masters for the first time.

