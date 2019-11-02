PARIS -- Rafael Nadal withdrew from his semifinal match at the Paris Masters on Saturday, preventing a showdown against rival Novak Djokovic as both players are vying for the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Nadal, who could have guaranteed the year-end No. 1 spot for a fifth time if he won the event, pulled out of his match against Canadian Denis Shapovalov for unspecified reasons.

Djokovic reached his sixth Paris Masters final with a 7-6 (5), 6-4 win against Grigor Dimitrov, beating him for the ninth time in their 10 career matches.

The top-ranked Serb remains on course for a fifth title at Bercy Arena.

Djokovic and Dimitrov won more than 80% of first serve points in a tight opening set in which neither faced a break point.

But when it mattered, Dimitrov cracked in the tiebreaker.

With Dimitrov up 5-4 and controlling the exchanges, a 32-stroke rally ended when his forehand volley landed out. A roaring Djokovic punched the air.

Then, on set point, a 35-stroke rally ended when Dimitrov chopped a backhand long.

Djokovic broke him in the fifth game of the second set, the unseeded Bulgarian mishitting a forehand and sending it long.

Serving for the match, Djokovic held to love and clinched victory when Dimitrov sent a return wide at full stretch.

Djokovic won his first title here 10 years ago and then three straight from 2013 to 2015. He lost his only final, last year, to Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic is bidding to finish the year at No. 1 for the sixth time.

