Full coverage: Timeline of the India-Pakistan Davis Cup saga

On February this year, India were drawn to play against Pakistan in an away tie in the Davis Cup. Unsurprisingly, owing to the strained relations between the two countries, the news quickly turned political, with India reluctant to travel, and the ITF ultimately deciding on a neutral venue.

Here's how the events unfolded:

February 6 - India drawn to face Pakistan away in Davis Cup

August 8 - AITA to seek neutral venue, PTF says nothing has changed

August 10 - 'Atmosphere not conducive to play in Pakistan' - AITA

August 13 - AITA to request postponement of Pakistan tie

August 14 - ITF refuses to postpone tie or shift venue

August 22 - India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie rescheduled to November

September 13 - Tie to be held on November 29 or 30, subject to review

October 15 - AITA asks players to apply for Pakistan visas

October 25 - Paes back in squad for Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

November 4 - India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie moved from Islamabad to neutral venue

November 5 - Bopanna hits out at AITA over Davis Cup captaincy

November 6 - Pakistan ask 'unreasonable' ITF to pick neutral venue