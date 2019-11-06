        <
        >

          Full coverage: Timeline of the India-Pakistan Davis Cup saga

          India's non-playing Captain Mahesh Bhupathi reacts during the Davis Cup tie against Italy. Arijit Sen/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
          12:15 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          On February this year, India were drawn to play against Pakistan in an away tie in the Davis Cup. Unsurprisingly, owing to the strained relations between the two countries, the news quickly turned political, with India reluctant to travel, and the ITF ultimately deciding on a neutral venue.

          Here's how the events unfolded:

          February 6 - India drawn to face Pakistan away in Davis Cup

          August 8 - AITA to seek neutral venue, PTF says nothing has changed

          August 10 - 'Atmosphere not conducive to play in Pakistan' - AITA

          August 13 - AITA to request postponement of Pakistan tie

          August 14 - ITF refuses to postpone tie or shift venue

          August 22 - India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie rescheduled to November

          September 13 - Tie to be held on November 29 or 30, subject to review

          October 15 - AITA asks players to apply for Pakistan visas

          October 25 - Paes back in squad for Davis Cup tie against Pakistan

          November 4 - India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie moved from Islamabad to neutral venue

          November 5 - Bopanna hits out at AITA over Davis Cup captaincy

          November 6 - Pakistan ask 'unreasonable' ITF to pick neutral venue

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices