No. 1 Alex de Minaur secured his second consecutive trip to the Next Gen ATP final in Milan by defeating America's Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4,2 on Friday.

The Australian managed to win in 73 minutes, going 2-0 in the first two sets, then closing the practice after Tiafoe's comeback fell short in the fourth.

De Minaur will face Jannik Sinner in the final on Saturday, as the 18-year old from Italy advanced in the second match of the day.

Sinner rallied to a 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2 win against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, producing a convincing performance and earning his first time at the Milan final.

The final match will take place on Saturday, time TBD.