          Alex de Minaur again to Next Gen ATP final, will face Italy's Jannik Sinner

          De Minaur secured a spot at the Next Gen final in Milan for the second consecutive year. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
          4:39 PM ET
          • ESPN

          No. 1 Alex de Minaur secured his second consecutive trip to the Next Gen ATP final in Milan by defeating America's Frances Tiafoe 4-2, 4-1, 0-4, 4,2 on Friday.

          The Australian managed to win in 73 minutes, going 2-0 in the first two sets, then closing the practice after Tiafoe's comeback fell short in the fourth.

          De Minaur will face Jannik Sinner in the final on Saturday, as the 18-year old from Italy advanced in the second match of the day.

          Sinner rallied to a 2-4, 4-1, 4-2, 4-2 win against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, producing a convincing performance and earning his first time at the Milan final.

          The final match will take place on Saturday, time TBD.

