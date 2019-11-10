Redemption: Alja Tomjlanovic saves Australia's Fed Cup hopes

PERTH, Australia - Just 24 hours after she was devastated 6-1, 6-1 by Frances' Kristine Mladenovic, Alja Tomjlanovic downed Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 7-5, to claim the second singles rubber and send the Fed Cup final to a doubles decider.

Tomjlanovic admitted the pressure of making her Fed Cup debut in the opening match of the final was too much as her service game fell apart and she hit just two winners in the whole match on Saturday. Faced with an even more precarious position on Sunday afternoon with the job of saving Australia's Fed Cup title hopes, the 26-year-old looked a completely different player, hitting seven aces and 11 winners.

"I have never felt so sick after a match like I did yesterday," Tomjlanovic said after the match.

"It was such a different feeling compared to some other matches I've lost in my career, but there's not a lot of time that you can dwell and this team is so unbelievable with the atmosphere and the energy.

"Sometimes I respond better when my back's against the wall completely. Going into the first match yesterday, I was like 'Ok, there's always Ash' [Barty] - today I also felt so inspired by Ash, her grit and fight was unbelievable. Even though she lost I was like 'ok I can't let this team or her down after that performance', so I knew I definitely had to step up."

In tears after crashing out on Saturday, Tomjlanovic was pumping her fist at every point as she slowly closed out the match. In front of a record Fed Cup crowd of 13,842, the noise from Australian fans was deafening.

"It was unbelievable, I'm that type [of player who] sometimes doesn't hear the noise, but a couple of moments I couldn't hear anything," she said. "I'm not really the type to scream 'yes, come on', so after the game, I came into the team [and] some of them were like 'Alja did you see some of your celebrations, we didn't know you had it in you' ... I was like 'yeah, me neither'. This kind of event brings that out of you."

Australia's hopes of ending their 45-year drought looked all but dashed after Barty was downed by Mladenovic 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 in the opening singles match on Sunday, but in just 90 minutes Tomjlanovic had Australians believing they would finally raise the Fed Cup trophy again.

A doubles match will decide the final.