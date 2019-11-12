LONDON -- Dominika Cibulkova on Tuesday said she has retired from tennis.

The 30-year-old Slovak reached the 2014 Australian Open final and won the WTA Finals in 2016.

WTA president Micky Lawler praised Cibulkova's "extraordinary finesse, speed and feel of the court."

The 5-foot-3 Cibulkova never won another tour-level title after the 2016 WTA Finals and played her last match at the French Open in May, losing to Aryna Sabalenka.

Her career-best ranking was No. 4, which she achieved in May 2017.

Cibulkova has a tennis academy and a charity focused on helping Slovakian athletes adapt to life after elite-level sport.