        <
        >

          Former world No. 4 Tomas Berdych announces retirement from tennis

          Tomas Berdych has not played since losing in the first round of the U.S. Open in August. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
          1:54 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Former world No. 4 and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych has announced his retirement from tennis.

          The Czech, who won 13 ATP singles titles in a 17-year-long career, was a fixture in the world's top 10 between 2010 and 2016.

          Berdych's one Grand Slam final came in 2010 when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal at the All England Club. Berdych suffered semifinal defeats in the other three majors.

          He was part of the Czech side that won back-to-back Davis Cup titles in 2012 and 2013.

          The 34-year-old Berdych, who has not played since losing in the first round of the US Open in August, announced his decision at the ATP Finals Saturday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices