          France's Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert win doubles title at ATP Finals

          1:07 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- The French duo of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert won the doubles title at the ATP Finals for the first time on Sunday after going through the entire tournament without dropping a set.

          Mahut and Herbert beat Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand 6-3, 6-4 to complete a near-perfect week at the O2 Arena. The duo lost last year's final to Mike Bryan and Jack Sock after a Champions tiebreaker that ended 13-11, failing to convert a match point along the way.

          Mahut and Herbert were seeded seventh but were the only players -- in singles or doubles -- to win all three round-robin matches.

          The French players also won the Australian Open this year to complete a career Grand Slam and were playing at the ATP finals for the fifth straight year.

