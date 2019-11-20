        <
        >

          Andy Murray fightback inspires Davis Cup opening-round win for Great Britain

          Andy Murray's Davis Cup win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands came in his first match at the competition in three years. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for LTA
          8:39 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Andy Murray fought back from a set down to beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 55 minutes on Wednesday as Great Britain won their Davis Cup opener against the Netherlands.

          The opening-round clash in Madrid marked Murray's first Davis Cup match in three years, and proved a tough test for the Scot, who lost the first set narrowly in a tiebreak -- in which he held a set point -- before surrendering a 3-1 lead in the second frame.

          Murray, 32, showed his signature grit to clinch the set 6-4, however, and demonstrated even greater resolve in the decider.

          The three-time Grand Slam champion trailed 4-1 in both the set and the tiebreak, but clawed his way back both times, eventually edging out Griekspoor after nearly three hours on court.

          "I don't think I deserved to win that match," Murray said after his victory.

          "I fought extremely hard, but he dictated a lot of the points. I thought he served amazing.

          "I just fought hard and scrambled at 4-1 down in the tiebreak. It was enough to go my way.

          "We knew he had been a bit injured -- he hurt his ankle four weeks ago. We had sort of prepared to play against the No. 2. An hour before the match it changed, [so] I didn't know an awful lot about his game."

          In the second singles match of the first-round tie, British No. 1 Dan Evans suffered a three-set loss to Robin Haase after the Dutchman came through 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 to keep his nation's hopes alive.

          Great Britain sealed the win, however, when Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (6) against Wesley Koolhof and Jean-Julien Rojer.

          Victory for Britain against Kazakhstan in their second round-robin tie on Thursday would see them through to the quarterfinals as group winners.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices