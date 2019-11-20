        <
          Andy Murray fights back in Davis Cup to win marathon clash for Great Britain

          Andy Murray's Davis Cup win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands came in his first match at the competition in three years. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for LTA
          8:39 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Andy Murray fought back from a set down against the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday to win Great Britain's Davis Cup opener 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (5) in two hours and 55 minutes.

          The opening-round clash in Madrid marked Murray's first Davis Cup match in three years, and proved a tough test for the Scot, who lost the first set narrowly in a tiebreak -- in which he held a set point -- before surrendering a 3-1 lead in the second frame.

          Murray, 32, showed his signature grit to clinch the set 6-4, however, and demonstrated even greater resolve in the decider.

          The three-time Grand Slam champion trailed 4-1 in both the set and the tiebreak, but clawed his way back both times, eventually edging out Griekspoor after nearly three hours on court.

          "I don't think I deserved to win that match," Murray said after his victory.

          "I fought extremely hard, but he dictated a lot of the points. I thought he served amazing.

          "I just fought hard and scrambled at 4-1 down in the tiebreak. It was enough to go my way.

          "We knew he had been a bit injured -- he hurt his ankle four weeks ago. We had sort of prepared to play against the No. 2. An hour before the match it changed, [so] I didn't know an awful lot about his game."

          The second singles match of the first-round tie sees British No. 1 Dan Evans take on Robin Haase, with the Dutchman needing to win to keep his nation's hopes of making it to the next round alive.

