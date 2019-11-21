MADRID -- Spain tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut has withdrawn from the Davis Cup Finals following the death of father on Thursday.

"The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation wants to express its great sadness for the death of Roberto Bautista Agut's father, an exceptional player and a very dear person for all Spanish tennis," the Real Federacion Espanola de Tenis said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Bautista Agut left the team Thursday, one day after defeating Nikola Mektic of Croatia in two sets.

Organizers said Bautista Agut had returned home to Castellon, Spain, because the health of his father had worsened in the last few hours. His mother died in 2018.

Bautista Agut, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon this year, lost his first Davis Cup Finals singles match to Russian Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.

Spain defeated Russia and Croatia to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the revamped team competition against Argentina on Friday.

The other players in the Spain team are top-ranked Rafael Nadal, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers and Pablo Carreno Busta.