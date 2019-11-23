NEW DELHI -- Sasi Kumar Mukund on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan due to a foot injury. This means a six-member Indian squad will travel to Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Mukund is the second Indian player to pull out after Rohan Bopanna withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Mukund, who was named as a reserve member, suffered the injury while playing a tournament in Portugal.

"Unfortunately Sasi will not travel with us. He has informed that he sustained the injury while playing the doubles with compatriot Purav Raja," India's Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali told PTI on Saturday.

"I hurt myself," Mukund said. "I can't put my weight down properly due to the injury."

Zeeshan said they wanted N Sriram Balaji to travel to Nur-Sultan but getting visa at such a short notice would not be possible. All the Indian players will receive their visas at the Nur-Sultan airport.