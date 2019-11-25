PRAGUE -- World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova has hired Daniel Vallverdu as coach to replace Conchita Martinez.

Vallverdu, who previously was part of the coaching teams of Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Tomas Berdych and Juan Martin del Potro, will aim to help Pliskova succeed at Grand Slams.

Her best so far at the major tournaments was the US Open final in 2016, where she lost to Angelique Kerber.

Pliskova, 27, has a decent season behind her, winning four of her 15 WTA titles. The Czech decided to part ways with Martinez after she reached the semifinals of the WTA Finals earlier in November.

She said it was time for her "to move forward."