Nagal, Ramkumar lead India's dominance against Pakistan

Nur-Sultan -- India raced to a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, losing just two games in the process, as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal both picked up easy wins.

Ramkumar double-bageled 17-year-old Muhammed Shoaib in just 42 minutes in the opening singles. The only time Shoaib made it look like a match was in the sixth game of the second set when he stretched Ramkumar to two deuce points.

Nagal then earned his first-ever Davis Cup win, beating Hufaiza Mohammed Rehman 6-0 6-2 in the second singles which lasted 64 minutes.

Pakistan badly missed their top players, who had pulled out of the tie as a protest for shifting the matches to a neutral venue.

While the first match was not even a contest, Hufaiza resisted Nagal as much as possible by engaging the Indian in long rallies.

Twice, he pushed Nagal to deuce points in the second game of the second set and finally put Pakistan on board by holding the third game after squandering four game points. He returned and dished out another hold, staying close to Nagal.

However, it just delayed the inevitable as Nagal wrapped up the match in the eighth game.

Veteran Leander Paes and debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will now look to seal the tie when they clash with Hufaiza and Shoaib in the doubles rubber on Saturday.

A win on Saturday will stretch Paes' record for most number of doubles wins in Davis Cup history. He is leading the chart with 43 wins.

The winner of the tie will travel to Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers, to be held next March.