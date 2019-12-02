        <
          Roger Federer's face to be minted on Swiss coin

          6:37 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          BERN, Switzerland -- The Swiss government said it will produce a 20 franc silver coin with Roger Federer's image on it.

          The government said it's the first time it has dedicated a commemorative coin to a living person.

          A 50 franc gold coin with Federer's image on it will be minted next year.

          The government said the 20-time Grand Slam champion is "probably Switzerland's most successful individual sportsman, he is also the perfect ambassador for Switzerland."

          The "heads" side of the coin shows Federer playing a one-handed backhand.

          The government said a limited edition of up to 95,000 Federer coins can be ordered, costing 30 Swiss francs. They will be released in January.

          The 50 franc coin will have a different design.

