Caroline Wozniacki, formerly the top-ranked player in the world, will play the 2020 Australian Open as her final tournament, she told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open winner, also announced her decision in a post on Instagram.

Wozniacki, 29, battled injuries in 2019, playing only 35 matches. It was the first year since 2007 that the Danish star failed to win a singles title. She lost in the round of 32 in three majors and the first round of the French Open last season.

In 2018, she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and battled autoimmune disease prior to the US Open. She had slipped to 37th in the latest world rankings after finishing 2018 in the top five for the fifth time in her career.

Wozniacki married former NBA All-Star David Lee in June. She last played in the China Open in October, losing in the semifinals to Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Wozniacki turned professional in 2005 and won 630 career singles matches and 30 career titles. She was the world No. 1 in 2010 and 2011. She earned more than $35 million in career prize money during her career.