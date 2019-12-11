        <
          Recently retired Marcos Baghdatis to coach Elina Svitolina

          3:56 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, is going to start helping coach top-10 player Elina Svitolina.

          Baghdatis wrote Wednesday on Twitter that he was "glad to announce the next chapter of my life."

          Svitolina posted the same picture he did on social media, showing the two of them and others at a tennis court.

          Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round.

          Svitolina, 25, from Ukraine, finished the year ranked No. 6.

          She reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to No. 1 Ash Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.

