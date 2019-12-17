Roger Federer has seemingly accomplished it all in the sport of tennis. His career numbers are remarkable: in 22 seasons as a professional, he has won 103 ATP titles, a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles championships, a Davis Cup championship for Switzerland (2014) and an Olympic doubles gold medal for his home country.

ESPN was recently granted an all-access look at life on the road for Federer, who embarked on a whirlwind exhibition tour two days after the end of the 2019 season. He played five matches with Alexander Zverev over seven days across Mexico and South America, including a contest in front of world record-breaking crowd (42,517) at the Plaza de Toros bullring in Mexico City.

Federer's attempt to set a world record

Federer finally meets his 107-year-old superfan