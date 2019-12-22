Ekaterina Alexandrova needed less than an hour to defeat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-3 Sunday, winning the Limoges Challenger title for the third time in the process.

Defending champion Alexandrova broke serve twice in the opening four games to race ahead, and while Sasnovich saved a set point at 5-1, the world No. 42 converted on her second attempt.

Having surrendered the first frame in just 23 minutes, Sasnovich offered marginally more resistance in the second set, but not enough to prevent Alexandrova from breaking three times.

The Russian again converted set point at the second time of asking, sealing the win over her Belarusian opponent and lifting the trophy in southwest France for the third time.

Alexandrova previously won the Limoges title in 2016 and 2018.