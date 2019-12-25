'Emotional' Leander Paes to retire after 2020

Leander Paes, one of India's most decorated tennis players, has announced that the 2020 season will be his "farewell year" as a professional.

Paes, 46, wrote on his social media that he will be "playing select tournaments, travelling with my team, and celebrating with all my fans around the world."

A veteran with almost 30 years of experience, Paes won 18 Grand Slam doubles titles - eight in men's doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. By lifting the 2010 Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy in 2010, Paes became only the second man after Rod Laver to win a Grand Slam in three different decades.

Though he mainly carved a name for himself as a doubles specialist, Paes also made history in singles by winning bronze - India's only tennis medal till date - at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Overall, he has competed in seven different Olympics - the first Indian and only tennis player to do so.

Paes also holds the record for most Davis Cup doubles wins, going past Italy's Nicola Pietrangeli in 2017. Last month, he was included in the Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, and Paes did his bit by winning his 44th doubles match, cruising to a 6-1, 6-3 victory.

"It is all of you who have inspired me to become me, and I want to take this year to say 'Thank you' to you," Paes, a recipient of the Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards, said.

"2020 is going to be an emotional one, and I look forward to seeing you all out there roaring with me. It's been an honour being your lion heart."