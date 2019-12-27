NEW YORK -- Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig had stitches removed Friday after surgery for a nerve problem in her right elbow that will sideline her for the start of the tennis season.

The right-hander had the operation in New York earlier this month and announced that she would be missing the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.

The 26-year-old Puig wrote on Twitter: "Every day that passes is another day closer to my comeback."

I'm in love with my new scar! 🥰 Today was a huge step in my recovery with my stitches getting removed. Every day that passes is another day closer to my comeback. Giving myself some love today because I've been a trooper these past few months and I'm ready for more! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/pT8Tu1HTbc — Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) December 27, 2019

At the 2016 Summer Games, Puig earned Puerto Rico's first Olympic gold medal in any sport. She also became the first woman representing Puerto Rico to win any medal.

Puig was the first unseeded woman to win the singles title since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.