Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open and ATP Cup because of a pelvic injury, according to a statement from Murray's management team released to British media on Saturday night.

Murray, who was hoping to play singles at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since tearfully exiting the Australian Open last January, sustained the injury while playing for Great Britain in November's Davis Cup.

The statement said the 32-year-old's pelvic bruising has taken longer to clear up than expected, and his team has decided not to rush his return.

It means Murray will not make an emotional return to Melbourne 12 months after suggesting his career could be over because of hip troubles plaguing his everyday life and performance.

Murray underwent hip surgery in January and returned to singles action in August. He won the European Open in Antwerp in October.

Murray was set to be part of Great Britain's team at the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia, which starts on Jan. 3.

His first tournament of 2020 is now slated to be the Open Sud de France, beginning Feb. 2 in Montpellier.