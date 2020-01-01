        <
          Venus Williams out of Brisbane International after 'unexpected setback'

          10:02 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          BRISBANE, Australia -- Venus Williams has been forced to pull out of the Brisbane International following an undisclosed "setback" in training.

          Tournament officials said Wednesday a replacement for the 52nd-ranked Williams will be named Thursday. Williams had been given a wild card for the Brisbane event which starts Jan. 6.

          The 39-year-old Williams still hopes to contest the Adelaide International from Jan. 13.

          "Unfortunately I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," she said in a statement Wednesday. "I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide."

