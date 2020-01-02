Australian Nick Kyrgios has said he will help the victims of the bushfires raging in his country by donating $200 each time he serves an ace during the home summer season.

More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires, which have been fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds.

"I'm kicking off the support for those affected by the fires," world No. 30 Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

"I'll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer."

Kyrgios' ATP Cup teammate Alex de Minaur followed his compatriot's lead, tweeting that he would donate $250 for every ace he serves during the Australian swing of the ATP season.

"I like this, I will go $250 per ace, just because I don't think I'll be hitting as many aces as you, mate," the 20-year-old wrote.

Fellow Australians John Millman and John Peers also joined the cause, saying they would donate $100 per ace.

Kyrgios tweeted to Tennis Australia on Wednesday, suggesting a charity exhibition match in aid of the bushfire victims.

"It's pretty tragic what's going on, especially with my hometown Canberra being under a bit of smoke -- the most hazardous smoke in the world at the moment," Kyrgios said on Thursday at an ATP Cup news conference in Brisbane.

Canberra has been experiencing its worst air quality on record, and as a result, residents have been warned to stay indoors.

"It's obviously sad for everything that's going on," Kyrgios said. "There's no rain predicted there for the next four months, so it doesn't look like the fires are going to slow down any time soon, which is pretty sad."

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has since confirmed that a multi-city fundraiser campaign will be launched to support those impacted by the wildfires.

"We want to help these communities in a meaningful way and will announce a number of fundraising and support initiatives that will be rolled out across the ATP Cup, Australian Open and our other events over the coming weeks," Tiley wrote in a statement.

Kyrgios will begin his season when Australia take on Germany in Group F of the ATP Cup on Friday.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.